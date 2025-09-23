Car theft, bike theft, phone theft, beer theft - this week, a number of criminals were in the dock after taking what did not belong to them…

One only narrowly avoided the slammer after a series of offences finally caught up to him.

Read more about that as well as other cases below…

Thieves, pub attackers and rogue barmen were in Lynn Magistrates’ Court this week

Man avoids jail after eight-month crime spree involving drugs, theft and domestic assault

Aaron Yallop, 41, of Gaywood Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to multiple offences.

They included taking a bicycle without consent, possession of a Class A drug, assault by beating, theft and threatening behaviour.

Despite saying it had crossed the custody threshold for the domestic assault, magistrates handed him an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, as well as a restraining order against the woman.

He will also pay a £227 fine and court costs of £40.

Other fines included:

• £6.45 in compensation to Sainsbury’s for the beer.

• £70 in compensation to the shop for the brawl, as well as an additional £40 in court costs.

• £120 for cocaine possession as well as a £48 victim surcharge and another £40 in court costs.

Prolific offender caught face down drunk outside shop arrested after swearing at passers-by

Keith Bidwell, 58, of Sir Lewis Street in North Lynn, failed to appear for his hearing at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was charged with being drunk and disorderly.

Proceedings went on in his absence, and prosecutor Libby Smith said members of the public “flagged down” officers on London Road at around 4pm on Friday, July 18.

After walking towards a shop, they saw the defendant lying on his stomach surrounded by eight cans of alcohol.

When taking him away, Bidwell repeatedly yelled “f*** off” and “c**t” as others, including children, walked by.

With 219 previous convictions to his name and a bill of more than £2,700 in unpaid court fees, magistrates handed him another £40 fine.

He will also have to pay a £16 victim surcharge and an additional £40 in court costs.

Learner driver crashed grandmother’s car into tree during drunk evening joyride

Ryan Cooper, 26, who lives in supported housing in Norwich, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, and pleaded guilty to four offences.

They included drink-driving, driving without the correct licence or insurance, as well as aggravated vehicle taking and damage.

Prosecutor Libby Smith said that police were called to a road in Toftrees, near Fakenham, at 7.55pm on August 11 after a Nissan Note had crashed into a tree.

Cooper, who was behind the wheel, was being treated by paramedics at the time, and officers caught a strong whiff of alcohol.

Vehicle checks revealed the Nissan belonged to Cooper’s grandmother, and police discovered he only held a provisional licence and a breathalyser showed he had 87mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system - the legal limit is 35mg.

Magistrates adjourned the hearing to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Cooper has been released on unconditional bail and is set to reappear at Norwich Crown Court on November 26.

He was also handed an interim disqualification, which will last for six months or until he is sentenced.

Bar man stole concert-goers’ cash as he was ‘sick’ of saying it was card only

Anakin Culley, 21, of Cannell Street in Norwich, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to theft by employee.

Prosecutor Libby Smith said he was a barman at Heritage Live in Sandringham on Sunday, August 17, while Michael Bublé was headlining.

Security guards noticed he had been accepting cash from concert-goers despite the event only taking card transactions.

A search revealed he had £280 on him, though at the time he claimed £40 of that was his own.

During an interview, he said he was “sick” of telling customers he could not take cash and admitted that he intended to keep the money.

Magistrates handed him a £120 fine, and he will also have to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.

Phone store manager stole more than £5,000 of goods to fund partner’s private healthcare

Stefan Boldero, 34, of Ormesby in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to five offences.

They included theft by employee and four counts of fraud.

Prosecutor Libby Smith said Boldero was working at Three on Norfolk Street in Lynn, when his boss noticed a number of phones had vanished but had not been sold through the shop.

An investigation launched by the company found that one was exchanged at CEX, and the defendant admitted selling more to Cash Converters and DK Electronics between January and June this year.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said Boldero had resorted to “desperate measures” for his ex-partner’s private healthcare.

Magistrates adjourned the hearing so a pre-sentencing report could be completed.

He is set to reappear at the same court on November 6.

New father caught with cannabis during police raid wants to stop for one-year-old son

Fabio Fernandes, 26, of Birchwood Street in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to possession of the Class B drug.

Prosecutor Libby Smith said officers were called to his home following accusations of drug dealing.

Upon arrival, Fernandes told police there was cannabis on the premises - 18g was then uncovered.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Coogan said the defendant now has a one-year-old son and has realised he needs to stop his cannabis use for both himself and his child.

Magistrates said they would give him an “unusual” sentence for this offence - a 12-month conditional discharge.

“If what Mr Coogan says to us is true and you want to turn your life around, then we are giving you the chance to do that,” they said.

Fernandes will also have to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Travellers’ vicious pub attack saw disabled man repeatedly kicked in the head

Felix Keenan, 21, and his brother-in-law, Israel Connor, 28, appeared together in the dock at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

They pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including assault by beating and criminal damage.

Prosecutor Libby Smith said the incident happened at The Crown, in Fakenham, on August 8, at 11.15pm, when the pair - from Barnsley, in South Yorkshire - were refused entry as they were too drunk.

The men proceeded to attack a bouncer, at which point a friend of his - an ex-security guard who was there at the time - stepped in to help control the situation.

Some time into the scuffle, Connor pushed the other bouncer onto the road, ran over and kicked the ex-security guard repeatedly to the head.

Magistrates handed Connor a fine of £1,230. He will also pay a victim surcharge of £492, court costs of £85, compensation of £50 to the bouncer and £150 to the ex-security guard.

Keenan was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and will also pay a £26 victim surcharge, £85 in court costs, £50 to the bouncer and £100 to the ex-security guard.