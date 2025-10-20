Two shop thieves have been sentenced after stealing items worth more than £2,600 from supermarkets.

The eight offences occurred between September 2024 and October this year in Lynn, as well as in Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire.

They pinched 25 cases of energy drinks worth £250 and 38 tubs of chocolate worth £168 from a store in Lynn.

The thieves stole from a store in Lynn town centre. Picture: Alice Hobbs

The thefts also included nappies, baby milk and socks worth £412 from a store in Diss, and goods worth £201.24 from a store in Gorleston.

Both men were sentenced at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week.

Faruc-Emilian Alexandru, 36, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to eight charges of theft from shops.

He was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £1,378.50 compensation.

Viorel Constantin, 37, of Alma Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from shops.

He was ordered to pay £440 costs and compensation.