‘Think again’ plea over county allowance hike

County councillors have been urged to rethink plans for a 10 per cent hike in their allowances, ahead of a second debate on the issue next week.

A special meeting will take place in Norwich on Monday to consider calls for the increase, which was only implemented last month, to be scrapped.

Opposition groups have joined forces to demand the hike, which was proposed by the ruling Conservative administration, is scrapped.

They claim the move is inappropriate at a time when the council is proposing to raise council tax by nearly five per cent this year and says it still needs to save £125 million from its budgets over the next three years.

And, ahead of Monday’s special session, North West Norfolk Labour secretary Jo Rust has added her voice to the demands for a climbdown.

She said: “Think again. You are hurting the people you purport to represent.”

Supporters of the rise, which takes a member’s basic allowance up to £10,500 a year from around £9,400, maintain that it is justified to bring the allowances paid in Norfolk into line with those paid to councillors on other neighbouring county authorities.

The council’s leader, Cliff Jordan, has also insisted the money that would be used to pay for it, around £140,000, is being drawn from an underspend within the allowances budget, rather than being drawn from any other department.

But an independent panel appointed to consider the payments recommended they were frozen ahead of a full review of the entire system.

And Mrs Rust has challenged Mr Jordan to visit facilities like the children’s centre on Lynn’s Fairstead estate, which opponents fear will be put at risk by plans to halve spending on them.

She said: “I understand the need for allowances but they get expenses too. They don’t make a journey to County Hall without getting paid for it. There’s loads of things councillors can claim for on expenses.”

“He is unable to articulate any rational reason for it. How can they sit they there and say they deserve a rise when they’re asking hard-pressed families to pay more for council tax and social care?”

Almost 6,000 people have signed an online petition, via the change.org website, calling for the increase to be reversed. Organisers say they hope to present the petition at Monday’s meeting.