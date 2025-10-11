Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? An elephant’s tusks can grow back.

2. WHO AM I? Name the TV celebrity pictured above, photographed earlier this year after completing the London Marathon.

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which of these numbers is the odd one out?

3, 13, 23, 33, 43, 53.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The last Top Gear featuring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May was shown on BBC1

▶ Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning British monarch in history

▶ Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar for his role as Stephen Hawking in the Theory of Everything

▶ Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the Labour Party

5. WHAT'S COOKING: What is the name of this meringue-based dessert?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: What Summer Olympic sport uses a piste?

7. POPTEASER: What classic global song opens with these lines?

Where it began

I can't begin to know when

But then I know it's growin' strong

Was in the spring

And spring became the summer

Who'd have believe you'd come along?

8. WORDWISE: These three words have something in common and are unique in the English language. Do you know what it is?

▶ Dermatoglyphics

▶ Misconjugatedly

▶ Uncopyrightable

9. WHO... was the longest-serving British Prime Minister of the last century?

10. WHAT… are the names of Cinderella’s stepsisters?

11. WHERE... in Europe will you find Marco Polo Airport?

12. HOW… much does a first-class stamp cost?

13. WHERE AM I? Overlooking Trafalgar Square in London, what is the name of this famous building?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False - elephant tusks are teeth that extend beyond the animal’s mouth; 2 TV presenter Helen Skelton; 3 Thirty three - the others are all prime numbers, 4 2015; 5 Pavlova; 6 Fencing; 7 Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond; 8 They are the three longest English words that only use each letter once; 9 Margaret Thatcher; 10 Anastasia and Drizella; 11 Venice; 12 £1.70; 13 The National Gallery.