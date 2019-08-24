Developers have made a third attempt to build new homes on an old allotment site in North Lynn.

Two previous bids to build on land off Rope Walk have been rejected by West Norfolk Council, the latest with a decision three years ago.

But NAL Properties Ltd is now trying again, claiming its new scheme addresses the concerns which led to the previous application being blocked.

Planning (15520191)

It is seeking permission to build 14 flats, spread over seven blocks, on the site, with access being provided from Burkitt Street.

Documents, which have been submitted to the borough council as part of the new application, describe the site as “undistinguished, unused land in a primarily residential area.”

The site is not thought to be associated with any allotment body and parts of the site may have previously been purchased by individual plot holders.

But the applicants claim that a previous attempt to trace any potential owners of the land did not receive a response.

The latest application almost doubles the number of proposed homes on the site from the eight envisaged in the previous two schemes.

When the previous proposal was rejected in October 2016, the borough council said the applicant had “failed to demonstrate that he has sufficient rights over Rope Walk to allow a safe and satisfactory access to be provided for the development proposed.”

The scheme was also widely opposed by local residents

But, in the new plans, the company says it has taken highways advice on the access issue and is “content” that concern has been addressed.

The document continues: “The Applicants therefore feel that the scheme carries benefits and no harm.

“It will provide much needed new homes, and comply with the three roles of sustainable development.”