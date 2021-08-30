Thirteen arrested in challenging weekend for King's Lynn police

Thirteen people were arrested during a challenging bank holiday for police patrolling a busy Lynn nightspot.

Two officers were attacked and a patrol car vandalised in the Norfolk Street area during Friday and Saturday nights.

Details of the incidents were revealed in a post published on the King's Lynn Police Twitter feed early on Sunday morning.

Police news (49700004)

It said: "We made a total of 13 arrests on Norfolk St [Street]. 1 officer was spat at and another punched. A police car had its wing mirror kicked off and cannot be used until repaired."

The post added that other arrests were made for assaults and on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Police chiefs have praised revellers for their conduct following partial re-opening of night-time economy venues earlier in the year.

But this weekend was the first bank holiday since the final easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions last month.

Prior to that, bosses of the Norfolk Police Federation, the body which represents rank and file officers in the county, had warned they were already seeing a surge in incident levels.

And the group's chairman, Andy Symonds, said officers were not looking forward to the re-opening, warning that some nights prior to the final relaxation on July 19 had been "busier than New Year's Eve."