It’s just two weeks until nominations close for the Mayor’s Business Awards. If you haven’t already nominated either your own or somebody else’s business, now is the time to do so!

This week we’re encouraging levy-paying businesses which are within the town’s Business Investment District(BID) to come forward and enter the King’s Lynn Champion category.

The King’s Lynn Champion Award is sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn - the business investment district for the town centre which aims to improve the attractiveness of the town centre and save businesses costs.

Businesses that are not in the BID are not eligible for this category.

Many businesses within the BID area choose to pay an additional charge to their businesses rates; this is used to improve and manage Lynn town centre and the surrounding area.

The BID Board will be looking for active involvement in the town centre, evidence of support and/or trade for/with other businesses in the BID, as well as a demonstrable commitment to promoting Lynn as a place to visit, shop, work and do business.

The list of categories for 2023 include Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar solicitors), Customer Care (UPP), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer (Bank House), Leisure and Tourism (Complete Commercial Finance), Environmental Champion (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn) and Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP).

And finally, there’s the top accolade - the Mayor’s Business of the Year award, which is also sponsored by West Norfolk Council.

Nominations close on Friday, November 18 and you can enter and view all categories by visiting www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

Get your nominations in soon!