A 19-year-old who used to think more alcohol meant “more fun” was left “scared” after landing himself in court.

George Hewish, of Gayton Road in Gaywood, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard that on August 26, a police officer was informed of CCTV footage which showed Hewish being “difficult” with door staff at a pub.

George Hewish apologised for his actions when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court

When the officer attended the scene, Hewish was “rude and abusive” towards them and was arrested.

Appearing unrepresented in court, he apologised for his behaviour.

Reading from a pre-prepared note, he said: “This is a learning curve - being in this room alone has scared me into sorting it out.”

He told magistrates that on the night of his offence, he had been drinking a combination of spirits and beer - as well as other types of alcohol he had not tried before.

His friends have agreed to drink at a slower pace with him in future, he added.

“Before all this, I used to think the more drunk I got, the more fun I would have - but that is not the case,” Hewish said.

“I also have a new job on Fridays and Saturdays which stops me going out, which is good.

“I was more confused than frustrated or angry, and I was trying to get that across to the police officer, but I understand that when they see aggression they have to do their job.”

Magistrates handed Hewish a six-month conditional discharge, while he will also pay £85 in court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

“You have to control your drinking,” the bench told him.

“It is not for us to tell you that you are not allowed to drink, but you have now had two occasions within a year where it has got you into trouble - including today.”

Hewish had previously been given a conditional caution following a drunk and disorderly incident.