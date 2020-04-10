This is how churches are keeping in touch with their congregation at Easter

Podcasts, emails, DVDs, recorded services, phone calls, social media and letters are some of the ways in which churches are interacting with their congregations with the buildings being closed for the Easter weekend.

One of the most important periods of the Christian calendar, vicars and church officials are having to adapt this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Among those live-streaming services are Father Adrian Ling, of All Saints Church and St Peter's West Lynn.

Father Adrian Ling outside All Saints Church.

He said there will be people who inevitably miss out on this due to being unfamiliar with the technology, but texts and sermons are being emailed to members of the congregation.

Father Ling said: "With the live-streaming, we are keeping people together from both All Saints and St Peter's who are taking part at the same time. But what we are finding is that we are also reaching out to other people as well.

"There are a lot of people just accessing the livestream, or popping the head round the door so to speak, to see what is going on."

Places of worship will be closed for the Easter weekend due to the pandemic meaning there will be no gatherings of the congregation

He added that there have been more than 200 people watching the service with people from as far as Essex, Kent and Derbyshire getting involved.

The Rev Francis Mason of Fakenham Parish Church said the church's podcasts have been listened to from as far as America.

He said: "We have been doing podcasts throughout the week including one for Good Friday and one for Easter Sunday. What I have found is that, although there is a wealth of resources online, people like to have something local."

Elsewhere, the Rev Janet Allan, vicar of St Peter and St Paul Church in Swaffham and St Mary Church Sporle, said services have been streamed on Facebook which worshippers can watch later on if they missed it live.

Prayer booklets have been sent out to the congregation as well.

Rev Allan said: "There is a concern that people might miss out during lockdown but there is a wide range of services on TV and radio. We have done what we could do and we are trying to phone around to keep in touch.

"It's the first time we have known when we are completely unable to use our churches."

Rev Janet Allan, Vicar of St Peter and St Paul Church in Swaffham and St Mary Church Sporle

This is echoed by the Rev Mason who believes the pandemic has resulted in Fakenham Parish Church being closed for the first time since it was built in the mid-13th century.

He added: "We have never actually physically closed the church as it is at the moment but I agree with the Archbishop that it is closed.

"Before I was a priest, I was a biologist so I am quite happy to see the risk has been eliminated."

The clergy members agree that holding funerals to a restricted audience of close family members has been strange.

Rev Mason said: "I have been doing a couple of funerals this week and it is very, very strange not having a church full of people. Even if you know the family you can't give them a hug."

Father Adrian Ling added: "I have never known anything like this before. When we have had epidemics before such as swine flu, we were prepared regarding funerals, but this time it's actually happening and we have to prepare for the worst.

"It is sad that we are only allowed funerals with close family members present but when we come out we can have a Requiem Mass and get people to celebrate their lives."

The Revd Canon Christopher Ivory of Lynn Minster said: "The present situation is completely unprecedented, I don’t think churches as a whole have ever been shut down before.

"We’ve been streaming daily prayer and Sunday services on Facebook (accessible via the Minster website) and there are videos for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday posted. There will be another for Easter Day.

"We are very much aware that we need to include the many people in our congregations who don’t have internet access so we’re sending DVDs to people for whom that is a better option.

"There are also some who don’t have DVD players for whom we’ve produce CDs, so that they can at least listen. Of course they will be a few days behind, but better late than never!

"We’re all having to learn new ways of working to try to keep people connected and supported.

The Minster in King's Lynn seen from the rooftop of Grey Friars Tower

"So far everyone seems to be taken good care of by good friends and neighbours, of course the ones we don’t know about are likely to be the ones most isolated and it’s difficult to know how to be of help to them.

"In the end, although we are separated, we are united in Christian faith, and Easter is about the best coming out of the worst."

