This is how police are coping with patrolling King's Lynn as large queues reported at Boots and retail parks

Police are working with the public to ensure the coronavirus crisis passes as soon as possible, but have issued a warning today regarding people "chatting" with one another at busy retail parks.

Officers have been patrolling the streets and questioning individuals who have been out and about following the Government's stringent measures to try and contain the virus.

PC Lee Anderton, local engagement officer, said enforcement actions are a "last resort".

He said: "We do not want to give tickets out for the sake of it.

"We are trying to work with people and get them to listen as the sooner we work together, the sooner we will get out the other side of this."

The majority are obeying the rules according to PC Anderton, although he said there have been "little pockets" of people who have been approached by officers.

Town centre Beat Manager PC Mike Hopkins on patrol in King's Lynn town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

PC Anderton added: "Most people are quite engaged and prepared to listen which is good and we thank everyone for that."

A social media post by Lynn Police this morning has said further High-visibility patrols around Lynn have found the retail parks to be busy.

The post adds: "Retail carparks are busy, however, this doesn't mean you can meet up for a chat with a friend. Please adhere to Government advice and only travel if absolutely essential."

An NHS worker at Lynn's hospital contacted the Lynn News yesterday (Thursday, April 2) regarding a "massive queue" at Lynn's High Street Boots store.

He said: "I popped out from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during my lunch break to pick up my critical medications from the Boots in the town centre.

"I had arranged a quick pick up a couple of days ago and rang them before I left to make it as smooth as possible.

"What I found was a massive queue and the door guard asking me to go to the end of the queue as I am not allowed to pick it up as agreed.

"Furthermore, the pharmacist which I rang again refused to bring my medication to the door and let me go as it is not how it works."

He added that others in the queue told him they had been waiting for around two hours.

The anonymous QEH worker, who has underlying conditions including asthma, said he now feeling more vulnerable.

Read more CoronavirusKings Lynn