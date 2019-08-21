This is how we’re making it even easier for you to access the entire Lynn News website

A couple of weeks ago the Lynn News announced a new partnership with Axate in order to bring more exclusive content than ever to our website for readers to enjoy.

We’ve been thrilled with the number of people who have signed up to receive premium content from the Lynn News, it’s heartening to see just how many loyal readers value quality local journalism in our town and we would like to say a big thank you to each and every one of you.

We would also like to make it even easier for those who have not yet signed up to the Lynn News’ premium content to give it a try for the first time.

For a limited time we are making the entire website, and all of its content, available to all for just 20p a week.

That means when you sign up to Axate and access your first exclusive story for just 20p, you’ll get to the whole website for the week.

This content was previously only available in the paid for print newspaper or for subscribers, but will now be open to all for just 20p during this offer.

Plus, we will still double your first £1 top up when you sign in to Axate, which only takes two minutes.

If you already have a subscription to our newspaper, you'll have access to all premium content as part of your package. Click here for details of how to subscribe https://www.iliffemediasubs.co.uk/LNF.

The Lynn News has been proudly serving West Norfolk since 1841 and we think this is a great way to ensure we are able to do so long into the future.

To find out more about our partnership with Axate see our FAQs.

Mark Leslie

Editor