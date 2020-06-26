This is the shape of dining post Covid-19 as revealed at popular King's Lynn eatery
Published: 14:40, 26 June 2020
| Updated: 14:57, 26 June 2020
People have commented that safety changes introduced at a Lynn café should be kept on beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
The Filling Station, based on Norfolk Street, was hoping to celebrate its 25th anniversary in the spring before the virus intervened.
Despite this, bosses have been making use of their time during the lockdown to ensure the café is as safe as possible when it reopens its doors on Monday, July 6.
Read moreBusinessKings Lynn
More by this authorBen Hardy