M&S and Poundland are among the retailers in West Norfolk who have announced when they will be closed over the festive period.

Many stores are shutting their doors for more than just Christmas Day to give their staff time off to spend with loved ones.

Aldi

Aldi store Gaywood King's Lynn

Aldi, which has branches in Lynn and Fakenham, has announced that it will be closing its stores for two days over the Christmas period, so their staff can have well-earned time off.

It has confirmed all shops will be shut on Boxing Day and New Year's Day as well as Christmas Day, with an earlier closing time of 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Marks and Spencer

M&S, which has a shop in Lynn, will shut its stores on Boxing Day so staff can spend time with loved ones over the Christmas period.

The stores will be shutting at an earlier time of 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Iceland and The Food Warehouse

Food Warehouse store, King's Lynn

Both Iceland, which has a store in Downham and Swaffham, and The Food Warehouse, which can be found in Lynn, will be closed on Boxing Day.

This is so the colleagues can have a well-earned rest with their loved ones as Iceland's managing director, Richard Walker, said on Twitter.

Lidl

Lidl, which has stores in Lynn, Hunstanton and Fakenham announced its stores will be closed on Boxing Day.

This is so members of staff can have a break over the Christmas period.

Pets at Home

Pets at Home, which has a branch in Lynn, has announced it will be closed on Boxing Day as a small way to say thank you to staff. Some vet practices within stores will remain open.