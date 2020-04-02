Hard-working NHS staff toiling on the coronavirus frontline will again be clapped and cheered from the nation’s doorsteps tonight.

People from across the county stood at their front doors, windows and balconies to applauded their life saving efforts last Thursday - and a second round is due tonight, Thursday April 2.

The NHS logo was beamed onto the side of landmarks around the UK to support NHS workers during coronavirus

The movement, which was the brainchild of Dutch Londoner Annemarie Plas, garnered support from the national media and public figures after picture posters were circulated across social media platforms.

Planning for the viral phenomenon began before Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the lockdown order last Monday.

Then the nation’s dedication to NHS heroes gathered pace, determined to boost to those on the frontline and to foster a sense of togetherness among Britain’s communities.

She told us: "I hope that we can make this one as popular or even bigger."

Clap for our Carers organiser Annemarie Plas told us: "I hope that we can make this one as popular or even bigger as last week's"

Among the public figures to give a big round of applause were Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis, and the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak did the same outside 10 Downing Street - two metres apart before Mr Johnson tested positive for the virus.

Spain, France and the Netherlands have already taken part.

A message on the clapforourcarers.co.uk page said: “What is the idea for the next edition? We will still be clapping but this time we will add we will add everyone that is helping leep our world turning. All who are OUT so we can stay IN.”

It is hoped streets will again be filled with the sound of applause from 8pm tonight.