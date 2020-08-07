A trip to the cinema, massage parlour or place of worship in Norfolk will need to be done with a face covering from tomorrow, as new mandatory rules come into force.

The government has expanded the list of places where face masks must be worn to slow the spread of coronavrus, and cover almost every scenario imaginable.

The rules were already in effect for people using public transport, shops and supermarkets.

Most public settings have been added to the list

But the updated guidelines expand on them to include entertainment venues such as cinemas, theatres, bingo halls, and concert venues, as well as "other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural sites."

People visiting their barber, tattoo parlour or beauty salon are being told to keep their mask on at all times, except when it is necessary to complete a treatment.

All visits to community centres, places of worship and libraries will also need to be done so with face coverings.

And appointments with the vet and funeral directors will require a mask to be worn at all times too.

People with certain disabilities will still be exempt from wearing face masks

Aside from the scenarios highlighted in the extensive list, the government is also 'strongly encouraging' members of the public to wear a face covering in all enclosed public spaces where social distancing looks to be difficult, or where people may come into contact with others they do not normally meet.

As with before, those who have particular disabilities and breathing conditions will be exempt.

Children under 11 do not have to wear a face covering, and parents are being told not to put face masks on children under the age of three due to a risk of choking or suffocation.

Although the updated guidelines include almost every public setting, face masks are still not required in bars, pubs and restaurants with a table service.

The guidelines also state that removing a face covering in order to eat and drink is permitted, but should be done in an area designed for eating and drinking, such as a food court.

Those who do not comply with the rules could be hit with a fine

It is fine to remove a face covering in supermarkets with a café or seating areas used for the purposes of eating and drinking, but must be put back on once leaving the area.

The police have been given enforcement powers for those who do not comply with the new rules.

Those without a valid exemption could be hit with a £100 fine.

Retailers are also being encouraged by government to help promote the use of face coverings in their premises, but some businesses have said they will not challenge customers who enter their stores unmasked.

