Athena Care Homes has partnered with a drama therapist to bring a new and innovative therapy to residents of Goodwins Hall in Lynn.

By supporting Ben Martin's business, Athena Care Homes is aiming to not only enhance the well-being of its residents, but also help a local venture to grow and succeed.

Ben, whose training includes a master’s degree from Anglia Ruskin University, has recently started his own drama therapy practice.

While he has experience working with children, young adults, and special needs groups, his partnership with Athena Care Homes marks the first time he has brought his skills to the older adult community.

With the support and advice from Athena, Ben is able to expand his services, starting with a pilot project at Goodwins Hall.

He said: “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for me to bring drama therapy to a new audience.

“Athena Care Homes’ support has been crucial in helping me get my business into care homes, and I am excited to work with older people and see how this can grow.”

By collaborating with Ben, Athena is hoping to establish a unique and client-led form of therapy that blends play, storytelling, and creativity.

Staff say drama therapy offers an “engaging and therapeutic way for residents to express themselves, connect with others, and enjoy a sense of community”.

The pilot project has already seen success, with residents enthusiastically participating in sessions.

They are now busy preparing a Christmas puppet show to showcase their creativity at a party in December, an exciting event made possible through this new collaboration.

Ben’s venture is still in its early stages, but with the backing of the business, there are plans to expand the initiative across more of the Athena family of homes in East Anglia.

Ben also works with youth groups such as the Swan Youth Project in Downham, but he is now looking forward to exploring how his skills can benefit adults.