Did you know your 70's and 80's wardrobe is now considered trendy again?

Tina Collins opened her shop Viva Vintage on Norfolk Street in January, she turned her hobby into her own business buying and selling vintage clothes.

Why not have a clear-out of your Wardrobe, re-work some of the pieces you own, and anything else you don't want? Pop down to Viva Vintage and sell it to Tina.