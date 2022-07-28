Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Viva la Vintage! King's Lynn vintage shop is right on trend with teenage fashion

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 28 July 2022
 | Updated: 09:09, 28 July 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Did you know your 70's and 80's wardrobe is now considered trendy again?

Tina Collins opened her shop Viva Vintage on Norfolk Street in January, she turned her hobby into her own business buying and selling vintage clothes.

Why not have a clear-out of your Wardrobe, re-work some of the pieces you own, and anything else you don't want? Pop down to Viva Vintage and sell it to Tina.

Business Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE