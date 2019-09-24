A Lynn entertainment venue has offered support to workers affected by the collapse of travel operator Thomas Cook.

The company ceased trading over the weekend after efforts to secure a rescue package failed.

Around 22,000 staff are thought to be affected worldwide, including employees at its shops in Lynn and Fakenham.

The Thomas Cook shop in King's Lynn is shut following the firm's collapse (17298682)

But bosses of Lynn's Bar and Beyond in Norfolk Street have invited them to consider seeking work there, or simply enjoy a night out on them.

A post on its Facebook page said: "Thomas Cook Airlines UK STAFF! No doubt you all need a drink, you bloody deserve it. We’ve got you covered!

Bring last months payslip down this weekend and we’ll sort you out FREE entry and some FREE Drinks.

"Also, it may not be your “go to” job choice - but we do have a small number of weekly paid positions starting immediately.

"You might just want to use it to fill the gap, we don’t mind. We’ll help where we can".

The post has been warmly welcomed, with dozens of comments praising the company for their action.