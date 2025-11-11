Nearly 20,000 people attended a council-organised fireworks display on Friday.

Following the bumper Fawkes in The Walks held at Lynn, Cllr Sue Lintern, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for culture and events, said: “Thousands of people came and enjoyed our display on Friday. It was a warm and clear evening, fantastic for fireworks. It was great to see so many families pop along to enjoy it.

“I would like to thank the people that generously gave up their time and helped with the bucket collection for donations.

All smiles from these two youngsters. Picture: Matthew Usher

“We’re also extremely grateful to Lynn parkrun whose runners volunteered to do a litter pick of The Walks before their run on Saturday morning.

“The hard work of everyone involved, along with the support of our partner organisations, helps to make it such a great fixture on the Lynn calendar. I’d especially like to thank all the borough council staff and volunteers. They go above and beyond every year, it takes a lot of time and effort to ensure this event is a success.”

A good view of the display for this youngster. Picture: Matthew Usher

Around 20,000 gathered for the display. Picture: Matthew Usher

There was entertainment as well as fireworks. Picture: Matthew Usher

Swinging in the air at Fawkes in The Walks. Picture: Matthew Usher

Thousands enjoyed the display. Picture: Matthew Usher

Fair rides , fireworks and entertainment. Pictures: Matthew Usher

Entertainment included music from Bear Club. Picture: Matthew Usher

A bird's eye view of the display. Picture: Matthew Usher