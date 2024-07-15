Thousands of party-goers enjoyed a spectacular end to this year’s Festival Too, brought to a close on Saturday by headline act Sigala.

The Tuesday Market Place was buzzing and glow sticks were waving as the DJ and producer smashed out his signature hits to the delight of the crowds.

The organisers took a well-deserved bow on stage and there were words of praise from West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland for the free event run by hard-working committee and volunteer helpers over three weekends.

Sigala at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Finale headline act Sigala wowed the crowds. Festival Too pictures from the final weekend by Ian Ward.

The committee has thanked everyone for their support and told people to keep their eyes peeled for fundraising events as next year marks the 40th festival.

This year’s event ended with festival-goers singing the football anthem “Sweet Caroline” in the hope it would spur England on to victory against Spain on Sunday in the Euros final.

Before that, last Friday’s acts saw the Amy Winehouse Band paying tribute to the late singer, last year’s Battle of the Bands winners Wicca, East Angles Brass and Johnny 2 Bad all took to the stage.

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Johnny 2 Bad on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Saturday saw Walkmen, DJ Dylan Green, Khalysis, Sandi Thom, 911 and the dynamic Sigala and singers.

Sigala, whose real name is Bruce Fielder and who was born and raised in Norfolk, posted on Instagram after his set and said: “Wow King’s Lynn that was mad! Thanks for having me.”

There was heaps of praise on social media as people said a “massive well done” to the organisers, “an amazing festival”, “brilliant night” and a “fantastic local event” and “smashed it again” were just some of the comments.

Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

The Festival Too organising committee are joined by West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland on the stage. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Johnny 2 Bad on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

The Amy Winehouse Band on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Walkmen at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Johnny 2 Bad on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds watching Sigala perform at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

911 performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Walkmen at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Sandi Thom performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

911 performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Khalysis at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

The Amy Winehouse Band on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Khalysis at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Sandi Thom and band performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Sandi Thom performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Sandi Thom performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds watching Sigala perform at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Amy Winehouse Band.

Got a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk