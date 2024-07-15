Thousands of party-goers enjoyed a spectacular end to this year’s Festival Too, brought to a close on Saturday by headline act Sigala.
The Tuesday Market Place was buzzing and glow sticks were waving as the DJ and producer smashed out his signature hits to the delight of the crowds.
The organisers took a well-deserved bow on stage and there were words of praise from West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland for the free event run by hard-working committee and volunteer helpers over three weekends.
The committee has thanked everyone for their support and told people to keep their eyes peeled for fundraising events as next year marks the 40th festival.
This year’s event ended with festival-goers singing the football anthem “Sweet Caroline” in the hope it would spur England on to victory against Spain on Sunday in the Euros final.
Before that, last Friday’s acts saw the Amy Winehouse Band paying tribute to the late singer, last year’s Battle of the Bands winners Wicca, East Angles Brass and Johnny 2 Bad all took to the stage.
Saturday saw Walkmen, DJ Dylan Green, Khalysis, Sandi Thom, 911 and the dynamic Sigala and singers.
Sigala, whose real name is Bruce Fielder and who was born and raised in Norfolk, posted on Instagram after his set and said: “Wow King’s Lynn that was mad! Thanks for having me.”
There was heaps of praise on social media as people said a “massive well done” to the organisers, “an amazing festival”, “brilliant night” and a “fantastic local event” and “smashed it again” were just some of the comments.
