Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Sigala, Sandi Thom and Amy Winehouse Band bring King’s Lynn’s Festival Too to a close

By Sue Irving
-
sue@yourlocalpaper.co.uk
Published: 13:54, 15 July 2024

Thousands of party-goers enjoyed a spectacular end to this year’s Festival Too, brought to a close on Saturday by headline act Sigala.

The Tuesday Market Place was buzzing and glow sticks were waving as the DJ and producer smashed out his signature hits to the delight of the crowds.

The organisers took a well-deserved bow on stage and there were words of praise from West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland for the free event run by hard-working committee and volunteer helpers over three weekends.

Sigala at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sigala at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Finale headline act Sigala wowed the crowds. Festival Too pictures from the final weekend by Ian Ward.
Finale headline act Sigala wowed the crowds. Festival Too pictures from the final weekend by Ian Ward.

The committee has thanked everyone for their support and told people to keep their eyes peeled for fundraising events as next year marks the 40th festival.

This year’s event ended with festival-goers singing the football anthem “Sweet Caroline” in the hope it would spur England on to victory against Spain on Sunday in the Euros final.

Before that, last Friday’s acts saw the Amy Winehouse Band paying tribute to the late singer, last year’s Battle of the Bands winners Wicca, East Angles Brass and Johnny 2 Bad all took to the stage.

Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Johnny 2 Bad on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Johnny 2 Bad on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Saturday saw Walkmen, DJ Dylan Green, Khalysis, Sandi Thom, 911 and the dynamic Sigala and singers.

Sigala, whose real name is Bruce Fielder and who was born and raised in Norfolk, posted on Instagram after his set and said: “Wow King’s Lynn that was mad! Thanks for having me.”

There was heaps of praise on social media as people said a “massive well done” to the organisers, “an amazing festival”, “brilliant night” and a “fantastic local event” and “smashed it again” were just some of the comments.

Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
The Festival Too organising committee are joined by West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland on the stage. Picture: Ian Ward
The Festival Too organising committee are joined by West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland on the stage. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Johnny 2 Bad on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Johnny 2 Bad on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
The Amy Winehouse Band on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
The Amy Winehouse Band on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Walkmen at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Walkmen at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Johnny 2 Bad on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Johnny 2 Bad on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
East Angles Brass on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds watching Sigala perform at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds watching Sigala perform at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Wicca performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
911 performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
911 performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Walkmen at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Walkmen at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sketchead performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sandi Thom performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sandi Thom performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
911 performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
911 performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Khalysis at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Khalysis at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
The Amy Winehouse Band on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
The Amy Winehouse Band on stage at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 12, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Khalysis at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Khalysis at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sandi Thom and band performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sandi Thom and band performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sandi Thom performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sandi Thom performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sandi Thom performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Sandi Thom performing at King's Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds watching Sigala perform at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Crowds watching Sigala perform at Festival Too in King's Lynn on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward
Amy Winehouse Band.
Amy Winehouse Band.

Got a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk

Human Interest Kings Lynn Sue Irving
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE