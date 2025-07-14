Thousands packed into Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place for the final weekend of Festival Too.

Festival-goers waved colourful glowsticks and shone their mobile phone torchlights as they enjoyed a fitting finale to the 40th anniversary of the free event, billed as one of the largest non-ticketed events in Europe.

It was a spectacular end to the three weekends of entertainment with iconic Northern Irish trio Ash, giving a storming performance on Friday.

And, as the weather continued to provide the perfect backdrop to Saturday’s final day, the festival finished on a high note with top performances throughout the evening.

Lynn’s Adam Tucker, the man behind the singing voice for Robbie Williams in his musical biopic Better Man, got the crowd going with a great performance and he was followed on stage by singer Jo O’Meara, of S Club fame.

But the night belonged to the finale performance of this year’s festival vocal powerhouse Ella Henderson.

Ella, who shot to fame after appearing as a contestant on The X Factor UK, gave a “phenomenal” performance in the words of festival chairperson Barry Ward, as she got the crowd singing along to Ghost and some of her other hits.

Take a bow organisers of Festival Too who took to the stage last Saturday night with praise from West Norfolk mayor Cllr Andy Bullen.

