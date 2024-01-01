Reporter Molly Nicholas takes a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk in June 2023.

The start of June saw thousands dress to the nines for Ladies Day at a racecourse.

A record-breaking crowd packed into Fakenham Racecourse for the occasion.

Ladies Day at Fakenham Races

More than 5,000 visitors made their way to the horseracing venue to show off their outfits and watch jockeys race champions around the track.

Meanwhile, a woman who grew up in Lynn was on the screens across the country as the first episode of Love Island aired.

Jess Harding, 22, who lived in Lynn and went to King Edward VII School, went on the summer series of Love Island. Picture: ITV/Love Island

Jess Harding, then 22, who was a student at King Edward VII Academy and was revealed as a contestant on the latest installment of the reality TV dating series, can be seen entering the Mallorcan villa in a first look of the show posted on social media by the official Love Island account.

New West Norfolk Council leader Terry Parish discussed his aims for the future after being elected.

“I can assure the people of West Norfolk that this administration will represent all of you.”

West Norfolk Council leader Terry Parish. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Those were the words of Cllr Parish, whose Independent group partnered with the Greens and Liberal Democrats to form our first non-Conservative administration in 20 years.

Meanwhile, Festival Too kicked off with a bang in June.

The first weekend of Festival Too brought fireworks to Lynn – with Example, Feeder, From The Jam and Newton Faulkner playing throughout the festival.

Festival Too in King's Lynn

King's Staithe Square drew in the crowds for the evening of fireworks that traditionally starts the launch of the festival.

Elsewhere, people took part in a royal run this month.

The Run Sandringham event was well attended with athletes gathering for a number of events on Father’s Day.

Run Sandringham was well attended

The weather was fine, with more than 1,500 people taking part in the races, organised by Good Running Events and marshalled by 60 volunteers on the course.

And a weekend of festivities saw thousands flock to a carnival parade in a seaside town with the sun shining down on both days.

Enjoying the parade

The Hunstanton event included live music, food and drink and a parade through the streets.

It was organised in collaboration between the Hunstanton Events Team, KL1 Radio and West Norfolk Council provided the stage.