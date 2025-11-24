Lynn got officially switched on for Christmas as thousands turned out to celebrate the festive season.

Around 2,000 people packed into the Tuesday Market Place for Sunday’s festive lights switch-on ceremony and families enjoyed getting creative at a popular lantern workshop held in the afternoon.

Live entertainment, music and St Martha’s School choir added to the atmosphere and as it drew closer to 5pm, the lantern parade made its way along the High Street to the market place in time for West Norfolk deputy mayor, Cllr Steve Bearshaw and family to hit the switch and declare the town ready for Christmas.

Lantern-making at Santa’s Workshop. Picture: Ian Burt/Discover King’s Lynn

The full day of activities and entertainment was brought together by West Norfolk Council and Discover King’s Lynn.

Cllr Sue Lintern, borough council cabinet member for culture and events, said: “Thousands of people joined us in the Tuesday Market Place for our annual Christmas lights switch-on.

“I would like to thank our performers on stage, Discover King’s Lynn for their lantern-making workshop and parade. Along with the many residents who came out on what was a clear night to see the town’s Christmas lights turned on.

All lit up for Christmas after getting creative at Santa’s lantern-making workshop. Picture: Ian Burt/Discover King’s Lynn

“It was wonderful to see the festive spirit take over the town.”

Vicky Etheridge, Business Improvement District (BID) manager at Discover King’s Lynn, said: "What a craft-filled fun couple of hours! We were overwhelmed by the number of people who came to make lanterns at Santa's Workshop. It was great to see so many families get in the festive spirit and fill the streets for the parade - it was a real moment of community spirit, thank you to everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see you at Santa's Workshop over the next few weekends."

Festive street entertainment continues every Saturday in December in the Vancouver Quarter in the countdown to Christmas day.

The Discover King’s Lynn Festive Market returns to the Tuesday Market Place on December 6 and 7 with a host of stalls, gift ideas and more and shoppers can vote for the best festive shop window in a competition which launches on Friday, November 29 with voting via the Discover King’s Lynn app for a chance to win a mega hamper.

Crowds enjoy the christmas light switch-on in Lynn

Entertainment with Sarah Mai at the switch-on event. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Headline act Vex on stage. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Thousands packed into the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Lots of cheers as crowds get read for the Lynn lights switch-on. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Deputy mayor Cllr Steve Bearshaw on stage and ready for the lights switch-on. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Lanterns on parade. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Two youngsters enjoying the celebrations. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Youngsters from St Martha’s entertained. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Glittery characters added some extra sparkle in the Vancouver Quarter.

Shoulder ride for this youngster in the parade. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Singing by pupils from St Martha’s. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

St Martha’s choir were in fine voice. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Youngsters from St Martha’s entertained. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Keeping warm at the switch-on. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Busy getting creative. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Deputy mayor Cllr Steve Bearshaw joins the parade. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Taking part in the lantern parade. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Santa hats were the order of the day for these two choir members. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

Roaming performances from East Angles Brass Band. Picture: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council