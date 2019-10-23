November is set to begin with a real bang as thousands gather in the heart of Lynn for the annual Fawkes in the Walks bonfire and firework display.

The ever-popular and free spectacular, which is staged by West Norfolk Council, takes place in the town park next Friday, November 1, with borough mayor Geoff Hipperson lighting to bonfire at 6.30pm.

There will be live music by The Chebbs from 7pm before the fireworks themselves start at 8pm.

Fawkes in The Walks. (19970086)

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “If you’ve started thinking about where to celebrate Bonfire Night, Friday 1 November is the date for your diary!

“Fawkes in The Walks will be as spectacular as ever, and I’d urge everyone to come along and join us.”

The event remains free to attend, though charges may be applicable to some activities.

A voluntary collection will be made during the evening to help cover the cost of staging the display.

Revellers are invited to gather in the park from 6pm, although entrances fromto The Walks from Seven Sisters and Extons Road, the Library gates and County Court Road will be closed on the night from 7:45pm, 15 minutes before the fireworks are due to start.

Anyone planning to enter the park after that time is advised to use the Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances.

Children aged under 12 should be accompanied by an adult and pets should not be brought to the site.

Visitors are also being advised to use the St James multi-storey car park if they are travelling to the show.

Organisers have also stressed that members of the public should not bring firewood for the bonfire as it will be rejected, while private fireworks are also not permitted in the park.

And the event will also have its own Snapchat filter for spectators to use on their own pictures which they then share with friends. The council will also be sharing pictures via its own social media platforms.