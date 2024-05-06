There was certainly a buzz of excitement as crowds lined the streets to show their support for the thousands of people running on Sunday.

Thousands of participants took part in the Recipharm Grand East Anglian Run (GEAR) on Sunday by completing a 10K course which snakes around Lynn.

Plenty of those working for local businesses also completed the corporate challenge and youngsters also ran a 1.9km course as part of Mini GEAR.

An impressive number of people came along to show their support and lined the roads to cheer friends and family on.

While charity fundraising was at the heart of the day, there were also competitive elite races involving some of the region’s leading athletes over the 10K distance.

In the men’s race, Michael Eccles triumphed with a time of 32:10, with Dan Tate runner-up in a time of 32:18 and Callum Stanforth third in 33:09.

Claire Jacobs was first to the finish line in an impressive time of 35:06 in the women’s race, and was pushed all the way by runner-up Leanne Finch and Eleanor Grubb, who clocked 35:38 and 36:09 respectively.

Mary was one of the many inspirational runners taking on the challenge for the Anthony Nolan Foundation.

She did it in support of her husband Rick and his diagnosis of blood cancer back in 2023, she signed up for the 10K to raise awareness and funds for the foundation that supported her husband through his stem cell transplant.

Mary said: “Rick’s only hope is the stem cell transplant, we don’t know what lies ahead, but for now, through the amazing work of Anthony Nolan, and the generosity of the donor we have been given time.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me, I’ve been overwhelmed at the kindness and support we’ve received.

“If you can, please consider joining the stem cell donor register. You just might save a life, and how awesome would that be?”

Darren Hodkinson at Bespak (previously Recipharm) added: “It was a great day and fantastic to see participation across all age and ability groups, as well as the outstanding support from the local community providing encouragement to the participants, this fills us with immense pride sponsoring this event.

“We believe it is vital that we have an active involvement in supporting activities in the communities where our people live and work and where local charities can also benefit.

“Having taken part myself for the first time, I was amazed at the commitment and camaraderie from all participants and the atmosphere on the day. It was great to participate and see first-hand the local level of support and how well-enjoyed this event is.

“We look forward to bringing the Bespak name back to this prestigious event in 2025.”

Entries are now open for the 2025 Bespak (previously known as Recipharm) GEAR 10K, which will be staged on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Youngsters also took part in the Mini GEAR to raise money for a number of causes.

Youngsters enjoyed taking part in the Mini GEAR

Female winners Claire Jacobs, Leanne Finch and Eleanor Grubb