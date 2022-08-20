Today's message at the Pride event, which started in the Tuesday Market Place, was "we're here, we're queer, and loud and proud."

The well supported parade saw thousands representing the LGBTQ+ community gather in the square with a theme of Love, Unity and Protest.

Many people supported family members for their first Pride event, celebrating the 50th birthday since the first march happened. It was hosted by Paul Baker from KL1 Radio, with music and speeches signed and interpreted by drag queen Flynn.

Flying the flag fro PRIDE. Photo credit Adam Fairbrother (58770043)

Jo Rust, organiser said: "It is such a wonderful celebration seeing people in such a buoyant and jubilant mood.

"It's been a struggle since Covid-19 so this is a day off for everyone.

"Today is about unity, love and protest and people are coming together today through unity."

Young people enjoyed the PRIDE festival. (58770031)

With a countdown to start the parade led by Lynn's mayor Lesley Bambridge, the crowd were ready to walk through the streets in one long rainbow.

She said: "What a great event, with support from West Norfolk Council, and I have noticed that everyone is happy.

"It is 50 years ago since the first PRIDE took place when 2,000 courageous people marched quite rightly to achieve equality.

Jo Rust, left with Sheryl Booth. Photo credit Adam Fairbrother (58770034)

"Discrimination takes all shapes and forms and what we need is a kinder and more tolerant world."

With rainbow flags, giant NHS balloons, stilt walkers, glittery outfits and a great atmosphere, the parade set off to The Walks where stalls, a beer tent, food and live music awaited.

Laura Skaife-Knight, deputy chief executive at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), said: "The QEH promotes a culture of kindness and fairness.

Everyone was welcome, including four legged friends. Photo credit Adam Fairbrother (58770037)

"We want staff to be their true, authentic selves and comfortable in their own skin.

"We want patients to be who they are and we are changing the culture to make it a better place for staff and patients and spread kindness and respect to have a proactive LGBTQ+ network at the QEH."

Shoppers and shop workers and owners lined the road as the parade, which included MP James Wild, passed through. He said: "It's great to see so many people here celebrating their identities.

It was a colourful day at PRIDE. Photo credit Adam Fairbrother (58770046)

"Fifty years is an important milestone and I'm a big fan of Kylie so I am enjoying the music."

During the parade people chatted about the significance of the event that has helped them change their lives and to live the life they want to.

The visibiilty of previous parades in Lynn helped Theresa be a participant this year, having watched from the sidelines in 2019, feeling miserable.

Love, Unity and Protest was the theme for PRIDE. Photo credit Adam Fairbrother. (58770040)

With help from Oasis Norfolk, a support group for trans people, Theresa is happy to be identifying as transgender and waving her flag today, which was so tall it got stuck in a tree en route.

Rob Colwell, a councillor who represents Gaywood South, was part of the parade and he said: "It is a fabulous day with so much colour and dedicated volunteers.

"It has been wonderful seeing so many smiles and to see that the event has gone from strength to strength.

"It is back and bigger than ever. "

Josh George read a comment from one of the sponsors of the event Recipharm, one of the largest employers in Lynn which said: "We value all our colleagues regardless of diverse backgrounds.

"We stand firmly against any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity and are fully committed to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed and grow."

Tell us your PRIDE stories, we would love to hear from you.

Email our Lynn News team at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk