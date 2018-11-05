Thousands pack into King's Lynn park for 10th annual Fawkes in The Walks fireworks display

Thousands of people in Lynn looked up to the skies for a dazzling display of fireworks on Friday night as the town hosted its 10th annual Fawkes in The Walks.

The town’s park was packed full of spectators of all ages who enjoyed the free event, organised by West Norfolk Council, and watched as the sky was lit up by an array of colourful explosions.

Borough mayor Nick Daubney lit the bonfire ahead of the fireworks display, which was built with help from Fincham-based Golden Tree Surgeons.

Fawkes in The Walks. (5191509)

Live music, fairground rides, stalls and refreshments were all part of the event too, offering a whole evening of entertainment.

Attendees were encouraged to use Fawkes in The Walks’ own Snapchat filter, and to share pictures and videos online using the hashtag #FawkesinTheWalks.

Dozens of people who attended took to social media to share their thoughts on this year’s fireworks display.

Gallery1 Click to view

Sarah Griffiths said on Facebook: “Wow! What an amazing event! The firework display was absolutely brilliant! Well done to all involved, we had a great time.”

On Twitter, Gena Froggatt said: “Wonderful 20 solid minutes of fireworks last night at #FawkesintheWalks in #KingsLynn.”

Nigel Chapman said: “Thanks @WestNorfolkBC for free #FawkesInTheWalks event tonight. Well worth the 30-mile journey from ‘across the border’.”

King’s Lynn Police also shared a post on social media on the night, appealing for help to reunite a monkey toy, which was left on their van, with its owner.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the local policing team at King’s Lynn Police Station.