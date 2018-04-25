Thousands raised at Heacham charity golf day

A Lynn businessman who became a charity volunteer following an open day visit has raised around £5,500 for West Norfolk Mind after organising a charity golf day.

Sam O’Callaghan, third right, hosted the event at Heacham Manor Golf Club on Friday after getting involved following a visit to the charity’s therapeutic allotment.

He said: “I believe the charity does great work and needs as much help as possible to raise awareness.

“An annual golf day will not only help achieve this but, with the generosity of so many local business owners it has been a chance to raise much need funds and I would like to thank them for

their support.”

Zena Penty, West Norfolk Mind’s volunteer co-ordinator, second left, added: “It was a fantastic event.

“The amount raised was terrific and although we are exceptionally grateful for the funds raised the opportunity to engage with local business people potentially doing stressful jobs is equally as important enabling us to raise awareness of looking after your own mental wellbeing.

“Some of the funds will be directed towards the allotment project which focuses on social inclusion, trying different things and developing new skills as well as the health benefits of being outside and getting exercise.

“I would like to thank Sam, Olivia and Ed and his team at Heacham Manor for all their hard work and for all the teams and sponsors for their support.”

The sponsors including Iliffe Media, publishers of the Lynn News.

Also pictured are, from left, community bridge builder Sharon Pitt and golfers Ed Bennett, Ed Fowler, Jordan Cribb and Jason Law.