Thousands raised for air ambulance on Sandringham Easter trail

Hundreds of children were on the hunt for a tasty Easter treat at the weekend during a fundraising event held on the Sandringham estate.

Around £3,000 was raised for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) during the trail on Saturday, which was staged by Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club.

The East Anglia Air Ambulance supported by the Priory Rotary Club of Kings Lynn Annual Easter Egg Trail starting at the Sandringham Visitor Centre ''LtoR, Emily Brown (7), Emilia Hart (10), Isabella Hart (7)

Although the total was lower than for the equivalent event last year, officials said they were pleased with the outcome, amid fears they may have had to call it off because of the weather.

Organiser Martin Spalding said: “We hada great group of volunteers and I said to them bring your umbrellas, bring your boots, bring your coats because we’re going to run it.”

Now in its third year, club volunteers organise the trail on behalf of the EAAA, with all proceeds from it going to the charity.

Mr Spalding said: “We don’t charge a single thing.”

He estimated that around 750 children and 1,500 adults had followed the trail.

The great thing is that as I was walking round rotating marshals , the people doing the trail, the mums and dads, everyone was happy and that has no price.”

The eggs were donated by the Kinnerton factory in Fakenham, while the Hunstanton Rotary Club supplied the candyfloss machine used during the day.

Mr Spalding also thanked estate managers for their help in organising car parking and refreshment vouchers for participants in the visitors’ centre.