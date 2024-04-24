A football match which saw an array of celebrities battle it out against each other raised more than £17,000 for a charity set up in memory of an eight-year-old who died of cancer last year.

The stars - including Eastenders legend Danny Dyer - took part in the match held at The Walks Stadium in Lynn on Sunday in aid of children’s charity Amber’s Army.

The game was part of Sellebrity Soccer, a national initiative which sees celebrities come together to play football to help raise money for good causes up and down the county.

Danny Dyer taking pictures with fans. Picture: Metal Rock Photos

The event was brought to town thanks to Heidi and Seb Billing who approached Sellebrity Soccer founder Kevin Cooper asking if a game could come to Norfolk.

Heidi’s business, Happy Feet Day Nursery, and Seb’s workplace, RKM Utililites, were both headline sponsors for the event.

Amber’s Army was set up last year by the parents of eight-year-old Amber Sheehy who died of cancer.

The charity founded by Jon and Amanda Sheehy aims to provide support to families who have a child with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Heidi chose Amber’s Army as the game-chosen charity after seeing Norwich City players hold up Amber’s shirt after her death last year.

Heidi said: “I own a day nursery, I previously had a child in my setting who died from cancer and know how hard it is for the parents.

“Seeing what the charity does to support the families during the hardest times of their lives and supporting all of the family members in creating memories in the darkest days really stuck out for me, that’s why I chose them.”

Celebrities including Calum Best, Dan Osborne, Sam Bailey, George Berthonneau, Billy Brown, Flintz, Zac Ashford and Josh Brocklebank all took part in the game.

A total of 2,100 showed up to watch the match and a total of £17,021.18 was raised for Amber’s Army.

The game ended 7-5, with Danny Dyer’s team winning. Sponsors got the opportunity to play alongside the celebrities in intervals.

Heidi added: “When I first set out to do the event, I had a target of raising £5,000.

“Even if we could have got 500 people in there that would have been amazing, to get 2,100 was fantastic.

“We had a really good turnout of celebrities, they were great from start to finish, it was great to be able to experience it.

“The atmosphere was great. Everybody seemed to have a really good time and raised lots of money.

“We feel very proud to be able to raise funds for John and Amanda.”

Danny Dyer is also taking part in ITV’s Soccer Aid UK in aid of UNICEF in June as well as other charity football events organised by Sellebrity Soccer - which has brought the charity match to Lynn.

Heidi thanked Seb and her close friends Candice, Anita and Lee who helped organise the event.

She also thanked all sponsors as well as those who donated to Amber’s Army, provided trophies, football shirts and physios who gave up their time on the day.

Another Sellebrity Soccer match is already in the pipeline to come to Norfolk in October- which Heidi is looking for sponsors for.

If you can help, call Heidi on 07561 174826.





