Thousands raised for King’s Lynn firefighters by Land Rover run

A team of Lynn-based firefighters has given thousands of pounds to an organisation which supports their ill and injured colleagues.

Almost 200 vehicles took part in an inaugural Land Rover run from Sandringham to Holkham, via Massingham and Creake Abbey, in aid of the Firefighters’ Charity in October.

Almost £3,000 was raised on the day, which organisers are planning to stage again next year.

And further donations boosted the total which has now been given to charity bosses to just over £4,000.

The event was also supported by businesses including Adrian Flux Insurance, Barclays, Hunters Land Rover and Optima Stainless.

Pictured above at the presentation are, back, from left, Grant Cotterell, Scott Norman, Clive Wells, Dawn Ayers, Norfolk’s assistant chief fire officer Les Britzman, Bob Ayers and Mick Whitby.

Front, from left, are Warren Boore, of Optima Stainless, Claire Boer of the Firefighters Charity, Natalie Endersby from Barclays, Ken Reynolds of the Firefighters Charity, Tim Kavanagh of Adrian Flux, Lynn Twite and Sue Rogers.

