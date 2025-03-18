Almost £20,000 has been raised by a coastal golf cup event which will go towards building an adaptive sports hub in Lynn.

The huge amount was raised from the Eastern Regional qualifying event for the Duke of Edinburgh Golf Cup at Hunstanton Golf Club as well as an auction evening held at Titchwell Manor hosted by owner Eric Snaith.

A cheque was handed over to the Adapted Sports Hub Trust, which was first set up by the Pelicans Hockey Club and two charities for children with disabilities - Little Discoverers and Little Miracles.

From left: Eric Snaith, John Casserley, Katie Fisher, Nicola Pluck, Paul Searle, Charles Lankfer and Thomas Hughes

The £3million project will include adaptive spaces to enable those with disabilities to take part in sports.

The golfing event raised a total of £19,300 for the trust.

John Casserley, who is the main organiser of the golf cup, came back to Norfolk especially to present the cheque to the trustees.

This is the second year that the Adapted Sports Hub Trust has received money from The Duke of Edinburgh Golf Cup which will be used to help fund a fully accessible hub and activities at Lynnsport.

The project is a shared vision for Little Discoverers’ leader Katie Fisher and the president of Pelicans Hockey Club Charles Lankfer.

Charles said: “This will enable people with disabilities from Lynn and beyond to take part in a range of activities which will keep them active, fit, making friends and having fun.

“An accessible cycling club is one of the first activities the trust will be supporting which we hope will be starting in May.”