Thousands raised from Hilgay book sale

A well-known West Norfolk fundraiser has handed over thousands of pounds from the proceeds of his latest charitable endeavour.

Hilgay-based butcher Ali Dent, pictured above, second right, hosted a fundraising book sale in the village hall in October in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The event, which he organised with his cousin Des, left, raised more than £4,500 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

And officials from the charity visited their shop in Stocks Hill on Saturday afternoon to collect the donation.

Jane Lewis, who chairs the charity’s Lynn fundraising group, accepted the cheque from Des and Lesley Dent.

MLNF17MF0110165