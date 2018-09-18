Thousands revv up for Classic Car Day in King's Lynn

From VW camper vans to Rolls Royces – hundreds of vintage, classic and iconic vehicles of the past 100 years were on display in Lynn on Sunday for the annual Classic Car Day.

The event, which was part of Lynn’s Heritage Open Day, attracted thousands of people to the Tuesday Market Place, where they were able to see a variety of makes and models.

Classic Car Rally. (4192863)

The free day, organised by West Norfolk Council, also offered live entertainment was provided by rock’n’roll band The B Sides and DJ Mark Purdy.

More than 200 classic vehicles were displayed across the market place, with an array of different styles filling the space.

Visitors were also offered the opportunity to take part in a tour of the Tuesday Market Place’s air raid shelters, led by volunteers from Lynn-based charity Bridge for Heroes.

Not only were there a variety of vehicles, but a number of local food firms offered their produce as refreshments to visitors to Lynn’s town centre.

Heritage Open Day, organised by King’s Lynn Civic Society, gave people the chance to discover more about Lynn’s heritage by celebrating local history and architecture.

See Friday’s edition of the Lynn News for photos and a report from Heritage Open Day.