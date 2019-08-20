About 3,000 people took part in a colourful parade on the streets of Lynn on Saturday for the second annual King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride.

All the colours of the rainbow, which make up the colours of the LGBT+ Pride flag, were everywhere to be seen in the town as the community came together to celebrate equality and diversity.

This year's event kicked off with entertainment on the Tuesday Market Place, before people of all ages paraded through the town centre and headed to The Walks for Pride in the Park.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride 2019

The afternoon saw crowds enjoy live music from a variety of local artists in the park, where there were also a number of stalls offering food, drinks and advice from charities and organisations.

Jo Rust, one of the Pride committee members, said: "The day was an amazing celebration of equality and diversity enjoyed by thousands of people from all aspects of our community and beyond.

"We also remembered that it was 50 years since Stonewall, the protest that formed the Pride movement."

Despite some rainy spells, the poor weather failed to dampen spirits.

Gallery1

"We brought the rainbow to the rain," Jo said.

After a positive response to Pride this year and last, the event is now a permanent fixture in the town's summer calendar.

Jo added: "We plan to build on this and aim to offer a better event going forward each year."

People hoping to attend next year can already put the date in their calendars – 2020's King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride will take place on Saturday, August 22.

"While we continue to see inequality we'll continue to raise awareness," Jo added.