Thousands take to streets of King’s Lynn for GEAR 10k

The streets of Lynn were filled with colour on Sunday as thousands of runners turned out for the 13th Asda Foundation Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR), which was said to be the hottest to date.

And it was a case of lucky 13 for a host of local good causes which were handed a cash boost thanks to the efforts of all those who took part.

GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn

There was a fantastic atmosphere as hugely-supportive crowds cheered the runners around the route, which featured the town centre, the River Ouse pathway, The Walks and a number of historic buildings including the Red Mount, the Custom House and Greyfriars Tower.

First across the finish line was William Strangeway in a time of 31mins 44sec.

Danny Rock took second place in 33mins 19secs with James O’Neill third in 33mins 34secs.

Laura Thomas was the first woman home in 38mins 29secs followed by Faith Viney who clocked 39mins 36secs for second spot and Lucy Mapp who took third in 40mins 17secs.

Finish of GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn

There was plenty of friendly rivalry in the Bespak GEAR 10k Corporate Challenge – a new feature introduced last year – in which teams battled to be crowned fastest team in the race.

The results are due to be announced soon.

Also popular was the Bespak Mini GEAR – a 1.2-mile fun run for people of all ages and abilities, with every finisher receiving a Mini GEAR medal and a goody bag to show off their achievements.

Keyvan Djamarani, Bespak managing director, said: “We are delighted to see the great response the race has received this year and to see the Mini GEAR go from strength to strength.

Winner of GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn

“The whole event helps to encourage more people, especially young people, into taking up running as part of a healthy lifestyle.”

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events for Run For All, which organises the event in partnership with Alive Leisure and West Norfolk Council, said: “We are delighted with the success of today’s GEAR 10k.

“It was wonderful to see so many runners and spectators turning out for an event that supports the work of some great causes.

“We are particularly grateful to the excellent volunteers who gave up their time to ensure everyone enjoyed a safe run.”

Finish of GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn

Mandy Rivett, coordinator of the Asda Foundation, said: “The way people across East Anglia get behind this event is a joy to see. We are delighted to be associated with it and congratulations must go to everyone – runners, supporters and volunteers – who come together to make it such a success.”

The event’s partner charities were Jane Tomlinson Appeal, West Norfolk Mind, Big C and the Purfleet Trust.

Entries for the 2019 GEAR 10k are now open.

Visit runforall.com for more information.

GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn

Start of GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn

Winner of the wheelchair race GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn

Finish of GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn

First lady of GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn