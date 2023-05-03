Three people were arrested on suspicion of assault after a fight at a community hall at the weekend.

It comes after police were called to an incident at Reffley Hall in Lynn in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers said they responded to reports of an altercation at a property in Reffley Lane between 12.05am and 12.08am.

Reffley Hall in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said two women, one aged 33 and another aged 55, and a man aged 38, were arrested on suspicion of assault.

They were questioned at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre and have since been released on police bail until July 30.

A post on the Reffley Hall Facebook page later on Sunday said: “There was an incident at the hall last night where a man was seriously assaulted at a family party.

“The incident has been dealt with by the police and the hall is currently undergoing a deep clean.

“As far as we are aware the man in question is going to be fine.”