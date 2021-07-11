Three arrested after firearms and chemicals seized from King's Lynn address

Three people have been arrested following a police operation in Lynn, in which firearms and chemicals were seized.

Members of the public have been thanked by police for their patience following the operation at an address in Milton Avenue yesterday.

A Norfolk Police statement said officers had been conducting "routine inquiries" at the address at around 11.20am on Saturday when they "had reason to conduct a search".

An unspecified number of firearms, along with a quantity of chemicals were recovered.

Two men, one in his 50s and one in his 20s, plus a woman in her 20s, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

The statement added: "Officers would like to thank local residents for their patience while enquiries are conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lynn CID via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 101 of July 10.