Three people arrested following the discovery of firearms and chemicals at a house in Lynn at the weekend have been released on bail.

Investigations are continuing into the haul recovered from an address in Milton Avenue on Saturday.

But police said this lunchtime that the chemicals found in the incident are not now believed to be a cause for concern.

Police officers on scene in Milton Avenue, Lynn

In a statement released a short time ago, Norfolk Police said officers were conducting routine inquiries at the property on Saturday morning when the search was conducted.

The force added: "The chemicals have since been examined by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, along with officers from Norfolk Police.

"It has been established they are not a cause for concern and no longer form part of the investigation."

A man in his 50s, a second man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

They have now been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

Police say a cordon remains in place around the property and inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swaffham CID, via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 159 of July 10.