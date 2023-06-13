Travel chaos resulted in a three car crash while a number of traffic lights were out of action.

Numerous reports have highlighted the issues at Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate over the past few days, with the traffic signals ceasing to work on a number of occasions since the weekend.

And on Sunday at 12.46pm, police were called to a three-vehicle collision during a time when the lights were off.

Three cars crashed during a time when the traffic lights in the Hardwick area were off. Picture: Google Maps

A lamp post was damaged during the incident – but although ambulance crews were called, one of the drivers involved was able to make their own way to hospital.

Fire crews were also called at 12.56pm to assist with a diesel spillage as a result of the crash, making the scene safe before receiving a stop message at 1.13pm.

Norfolk County Council was contacted yesterday for comment about the faulty traffic lights, but has yet to provide a response.