Three charged over ramraids on Feltwell and Long Bennington shops

Police on scene at the One Stop Store in Feltwell following the raid during the early hours of Monday, April 16
Two men and a teenager have been charged in connection with ramraids on four shops, including sites in West Norfolk and South Lincolnshire.

Three arrests were made following a break-in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday – just 24 hours after a raid on the One Stop shop in Feltwell.

Detectives have now announced that three people have been charged in connection over the Feltwell incident, a break-in at the Co-op branch in Long Bennington on March 20 and two other incidents at Co-op stores in Cambridgeshire.

Charlie Oakley, 25, of Shefford, near Bedford, Tony Smith, 18, of Willingham, near Cambridge, and a 16-year-old boy from Market Harborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

They remain in custody ahead of a forthcoming court hearing.