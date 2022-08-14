Police who suspected a drug deal had just taken place in a Lynn home quickly made three arrests.

Two of those people were in Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to answer charges.

Camella Chidgey, 55, of Checker Street, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug, namely heroin.

Police suspect an address in Checker Street is concerned with drug supply (58606581)

Rueben Skinner, 29, also of Checker Street, denied possession of four grams of heroin with intent to supply and possession of 78ml of methadone, also a class A drug.

The bench declined jurisdiction on his case and it will next be heard at Norwich Crown Court on September 8.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said a third co-defendant – William Loasby – was searched by police after he had been into a home in Checker Street.

“Police suspect the address is connected with supply,” he added.

Mr Khan said Chidgey was found to have a £10 wrap.

The court was told she was on an 18-month community order at the time, imposed in February 2021 for drug-related offences.

Solicitor Alison Muir, mitigating, said Chidgey had referred herself to drug and alcohol support provider CGL about six weeks ago.

The defendant was on a methadone script, the court was told.

A pre-sentence report was ordered and her case was adjourned to September 21.

An arrest warrant was issued for Loasby, of Hope Court, Lynn, after he failed to appear for the hearing.

He is charged with possession of 0.378 gram of heroin.