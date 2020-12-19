Three cool donations totalling £10,000 kicks off year of fundraising by King's Lynn firm

Three charity partners of Lynn-based JD Cooling Group are to receive an equal share of £10,000.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Lynn's One to One Project and Catherine McEwan Foundation receive the Christmas treat.

JD Cooling Group, which supplies temperature control systems, will support each organisation throughout 2021 with a year-long calendar of fundraising activities.

JD Cooling has divided £10,000 between three charities (43631815)

Now in its second year, this annual programme selects and gives thanks to charities that have provided personal support to JD Cooling employees and/or their family and friends.

Group chairman John Dye said: “We’re fortunate in that our business has been more resilient than most in a really tough year, but we know many others have been hard hit.

"So we felt it only appropriate to give thanks to those that have continued to work tirelessly with a £10,000 donation to three fantastic charities who have supported some of our employees personally.

"We applaud the work of these organisations and will continue our support with raising funds and awareness for these charity partners throughout 2021.”

Debbie Regan, project manager of One to One Project, which provides professional support to adults in West Norfolk experiencing emotional and/or social distress and mental health difficulties, said: “We have seen an increase in referrals since the first lockdown and have been working tirelessly to ensure the smooth conversion and continuity of our service.

"As a charity, we rely on public support and this very kind donation from JD Cooling Group will allow us to continue to provide help for an increasing number of adults in West Norfolk.

"The pandemic has caused anxiety and uncertainty and we are proud to be able to provide as much support as we can during these challenging times.”

Catherine McEwan Foundation ensures that people suffering from Crohn’s, Colitis or other inflammatory bowel disease have access to the best healthcare.

Chief executive Derek McEwan said: “We are absolutely blown away by this incredible gesture from JD Cooling Group, especially in this difficult year.

"At a time when all charities are struggling, we have been hit especially hard as most of our fundraising is done via events - which of course have all been cancelled in 2020.

"With this donation, JD Cooling Group have really helped us end 2020 with a smile. Thank you so much."

JDRF is a national charity that funds Type 1 diabetes research.

In the first year of the programme, JD Cooling raised £3,970.11 - more than double the original target of £1,500 - for West Norfolk Self Advocacy Project, Little Discoverers West Norfolk School for Parents (WNSfP), and Neuroblastoma UK.