Three West Norfolk GP surgeries are providing less than 70% of patients with face-to-face appointments.

That is according to NHS Digital data released last week, which highlighted the degree to which practices are holding consultations in person.

The majority in our borough surpassed the 80% mark during October, with Great Massingham Surgery meeting with patients 99.8% of the time - the most in the area.

At the other end of the spectrum, however, staff at Lynn’s Vida Healthcare (Gayton Road) held just 60.9% of their appointments in person during that month.

Of 21,036 patients, 6,914 were spoken to over the phone - with 202 dealt with via a video call.

The method used to handle 1,014 further cases was deemed as “unknown” by NHS Digital.

Both Upwell Health Centre (67% of 6,533 patients) and Swaffham’s Campingland Surgery (63.7% of 6,363 patients) also failed to hit the 70% threshold in meeting with patients in person.

The numbers come amidst growing Government and public concern about the number of patients seeing their GPs face-to-face, with national numbers as of yet failing to return to pre-pandemic levels.

However, for the most part, West Norfolk doctors and residents seem to be bucking that trend.

The Woottons Surgery, in North Wootton, held 2,996 of its 3,249 appointments in person during October - a rate of 92.2%.

And of the 7,899 patients at Lynn’s Southgates Medical Centre who needed a check-up during the same month, 96.5% were seen face-to-face.

All other practices in West Norfolk fell within the 80-90% range aside from The Burnhams Surgery (Burnham Market), which saw 78.7% of patients in person.

Percentage of patients seen face-to-face during October:

*Bridge Street Surgery (Downham): 87.7%

*Heacham Group Practice: 82.4%

*Watlington Medical Centre: 83%

*Litcham Health Centre: 80.7%

*St James Medical Practice (Lynn): 84.9%

*Howdale Surgery (Downham): 81.5%

*Plowright Medical Centre (Swaffham): 85.9%

*Manor Farm Medical Centre (Swaffham): 85.4%

Upwell Health Centre and Lynn’s Vida Healthcare were approached for comment.

A spokesperson from NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board said practices in the area are offering more appointments than ever with a variety of health professionals.

“We know how important it is for people to receive prompt care from their GP practice in a way that suits their needs," they said.

"Helping people receive the right care and support when they need it, whether that’s a face-to-face appointment, a phone consultation or a video call – and listening and responding to people’s needs and preferences, is something local practices do every day.

"The recent release of practice level appointment data highlights some of the variations in the way patients are accessing general practice.

"However this is only one element of the services provided by a GP.

"There will always be variations in appointments between GP practices as they will tailor the provision of their services to meet the needs of their patients.

"One practice may offer more face-to-face appointments, while another provides more online and telephone consultations which the data does not take into account.

"The data also doesn’t account for factors such as branch surgeries (some practices are comprised of multiple branch surgeries whose data isn’t captured here), differences in patient list sizes, skill mixes available in each practice, or the reasons for appointments.

"So this data should not be used to draw any conclusions about practice quality or patient care.

"The overall increase in appointment activity we are seeing is thanks to practices providing mixed models of care through different appointment types including face to face, telephone, and online, and increasing online access is in line with NHS Digital’s Digital First Primary Care programme.

"Many practices are also operating a triage system to ensure that patients are seen by the right health care professional and according to their needs.

"As well as increasing the number of appointments that GPs offer, progress has also been made to increase access to primary care services through the introduction of specialist roles, including physiotherapists, mental health practitioners, social prescribers and pharmacists to treat patients.

"These different roles are helping to improve patient access to healthcare and provides flexibility for patients to agree the type of care they want to receive and reduce waiting times.”