Three held in murder probe over woman's death in King's Lynn

A murder inquiry is underway this lunchtime following the death of a woman in Lynn during the early hours of this morning.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident in Highgate.

And detectives have appealed for anyone who may have seen anything in the area late last night to come forward.

Police say they were called at around 12.30am today after a woman in her 50s was found inside an address on Highgate with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital, but died later.

Two men, in their 40s and 50s respectively, and a woman in her 50s have been arrested in connection with the death. The scene remains sealed off.

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said today: “The investigation is in its early stages but at this time it would appear that all parties involved are known to one another.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Highgate last night between the hours of 9pm and 1am who may have seen or heard anything that might assist our investigation to come forward and contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/27811/22.