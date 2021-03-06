Three in court accused of supplying illegal drugs in King's Lynn

A Lynn couple and a daughter have appeared have appeared in court on drug supply charges.

Paul Sanderson, 54, and Joanne Sanderson, 51, are each charged with two counts of possessing the class A drug heroin with intent to supply.

The offences are said to have occurred in Lynn on October 31, 2019 and June 6, 2020.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (2417257)

Also appearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday was 23-year-old Sarah-Jane Sanderson, who is charged with possessing the class C drug pregabalin with intent to supply at Lynn on October 31, 2019.

No pleas were entered and magistrates declined jurisdiction. The cases will next be heard at Norwich Crown Court on April 1.

All three defendants, of the same address in William Street, were granted unconditional bail until then.