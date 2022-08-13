Three people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash near Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A149 earlier today, which also left the road blocked.

Norfolk Police said officers were at the scene of the incident at about 4pm, when they advised motorists to use alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

The A149 near King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Officers said there were reports that three people were injured, but the severity of their injuries is not yet known.

By 6.13pm, police said the A149 had reopened.