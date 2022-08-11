Three men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing almost £5,000 worth of alcohol from a Lynn supermarket.

Police were called to a premises in Campbells Meadow at 4.10pm yesterday following reports of the theft.

A police spokesman said three men, all in their 20s, from the London area, have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of theft.

The suspected stolen alcohol which was taken from a supermarket in Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police/Twitter

They were all taken to Lynn's Police Investigation Centre, where they remain for questioning.

In a post on Twitter, officers said the alcohol was worth £4,788.11.

The spokesman said enquiries are ongoing.