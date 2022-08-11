Three London men arrested on suspicion of stealing alcohol worth nearly £5,000 from King's Lynn supermarket on Campbells Meadow
Published: 15:16, 11 August 2022
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing almost £5,000 worth of alcohol from a Lynn supermarket.
Police were called to a premises in Campbells Meadow at 4.10pm yesterday following reports of the theft.
A police spokesman said three men, all in their 20s, from the London area, have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of theft.
They were all taken to Lynn's Police Investigation Centre, where they remain for questioning.
In a post on Twitter, officers said the alcohol was worth £4,788.11.
The spokesman said enquiries are ongoing.