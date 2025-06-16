Three men have been charged with conspiring to deal cocaine and cannabis in Lynn.

A warrant was carried out early on Friday morning, with police visiting an unnamed address in the town.

Officers seized a “significant quantity” of cannabis and cocaine - and Paul Cook, Mason Winter and Owen Wright were subsequently arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police made three arrests in Lynn on Friday. Picture: iStock

Cook, 49, of Losinga Road in North Lynn, Winter, 20, of Thurlin Road in Gaywood, and Wright, 44, of Queen Mary Road in Gaywood, were remanded in custody.

They each appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where Cook and Wright were remanded in custody until their next hearing on July 14.

Winter was released on bail until the same date.