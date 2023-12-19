King’s Lynn, Wiggenhall St Germans and Hillington men charged with supplying Class A and B drugs
Three men are set to appear in court today after being arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs in the Lynn area.
On Friday, May 26, Norfolk Police executed warrants at three locations – Lynn Road in Wiggenhall St Germans, Somersby Close in Lynn, and Queen Street in Wisbech.
A quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, along with mobile phones, were found and seized.
Three men – one aged in his 30s, one in his 20s and one in his 40s – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and released on bail.
Following further enquiries, the following people have been charged:
Benjamin Keates, 42, of Eastfields in Lynn, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.
Calvin Newson, 39, of Lynn Road, Hillington, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.
Joshua Lee, 24, of Lynn Road, Wiggenhall St Germans, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.
All three have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.