Three men are set to appear in court today after being arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs in the Lynn area.

On Friday, May 26, Norfolk Police executed warrants at three locations – Lynn Road in Wiggenhall St Germans, Somersby Close in Lynn, and Queen Street in Wisbech.

A quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, along with mobile phones, were found and seized.

Police arrested three men after executing the warrants in May this year. Picture: iStock

Three men – one aged in his 30s, one in his 20s and one in his 40s – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and released on bail.

Following further enquiries, the following people have been charged:

Benjamin Keates, 42, of Eastfields in Lynn, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Calvin Newson, 39, of Lynn Road, Hillington, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Joshua Lee, 24, of Lynn Road, Wiggenhall St Germans, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

All three have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.