Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn, Wiggenhall St Germans and Hillington men charged with supplying Class A and B drugs

By Kris Johnston
-
kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 19 December 2023

Three men are set to appear in court today after being arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs in the Lynn area.

On Friday, May 26, Norfolk Police executed warrants at three locations – Lynn Road in Wiggenhall St Germans, Somersby Close in Lynn, and Queen Street in Wisbech.

A quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, along with mobile phones, were found and seized.

Police arrested three men after executing the warrants in May this year. Picture: iStock
Police arrested three men after executing the warrants in May this year. Picture: iStock

Three men – one aged in his 30s, one in his 20s and one in his 40s – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and released on bail.

Following further enquiries, the following people have been charged:

Benjamin Keates, 42, of Eastfields in Lynn, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Calvin Newson, 39, of Lynn Road, Hillington, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Joshua Lee, 24, of Lynn Road, Wiggenhall St Germans, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

All three have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.

Courts Crime Kings Lynn Kris Johnston
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE